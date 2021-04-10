Team Nigma sign iLTW

Team Nigma signed Russian carry player Igor “iLTW” Filatov to complete their roster entering the Dota Pro Circuit Europe Upper-Division League.

The 21-year-old iLTW, formerly with Virtus.pro and Team Spirit among others, replaces Aliwi “w33” Omar on the active roster.

“We’re excited to announce @iLTW1 as our 5th player,” Team Nigma posted Saturday on Twitter. “Welcome to the squad Igor.”

The Nigma roster includes iLTW, Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi, Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Borislavov Ivanov, Maroun “GH” Merhej and Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi.

--Field Level Media