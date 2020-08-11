Injured KuroKy still sidelined for Team Nigma

Team Nigma captain Kuro Salehi “KuroKy” Takhasomi will miss the upcoming OMEGA League: EU Immortal Division event due to a lingering arm injury.

The Dota 2 team made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

The 27-year-old German star has been undergoing physical therapy, according to vpesports.com. He missed the OGA Dota PIT Season 2 Europe/CIS event with the injury.

At that event, Nigma coach Roman “rmN-“ Paley took KuroKy’s place in the position five support role. The team’s tweet on Tuesday indicated rmN- would be standing in again.

The group stage for the 12-team OMEGA League event begins on Friday and runs through the end of the month. The playoffs are scheduled for Sept. 2-6.

—Field Level Media