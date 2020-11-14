Nigma captain KuroKy rejoins lineup

Team Nigma captain Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi is set to end a lengthy absence caused by hand and arm issues and rejoin the club’s Dota 2 lineup.

The 28-year-old German said he would be in action Saturday when Nigma play their opening match in the $500,000 Epic League against mudgolems.

In a video shot at the team’s Cairo offices and posted on Twitter, KuroKy said, “I haven’t been playing with the team for ... four to five months now, and I really miss it. ...

“I’ve been struggling with some issues in my hands and my arms. I’ve had issues for a couple of years now. It just came from all the grinding I’ve been doing. I never really took proper breaks. Never took really good care of it, and the (coronavirus pandemic) gave me an opportunity to just slow down and take good care of myself.

“I’ve been just on the path of recovery the past few months. Every day I feel better and better, and I’m excited to announce that I am going to play in the upcoming Epic League.”

KuroKy returned to scrimmaging with the team the past few days.

“I feel really good,” he said. “The guys feel really good and we’re just very excited to get to play together again.”

KuroKy said Team Nigma, amid the pandemic, has focused on growing esports in the Middle East and might consider branching out into additional esports games.

KuroKy joins Nigma in September 2019 after a four-year stint with Team Liquid. He previously competed for Virtus.pro, mousesports, Natus Vincere and Team Secret, among other clubs.

With KuroKy sidelined this year, Nigma came in third place in the Omega League: Europe Immortal Division in September and tied for seventh at ESL One Germany in October.

The 10-team Epic League event started Thursday, and Nigma are the lone team that has yet to compete.

