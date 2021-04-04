MinD_ContRoL back wtih Nigma after COVID-19

Ivan Borislavov “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov is returning to Team Nigma after a bout with COVID-19.

The team posted a video to its Twitter account on Sunday that shows MinD_ContRol, a 26-year-old Bulgarian, riding a four-wheeler on sand dunes and stating “the Sand King is back.”

He tested positive in advance of the $500,000 ONE Esports Singapore Major, which wrapped up Sunday, and missed the tournament. Nigma played with coach Roman “rmN-” Paley as a stand-in and finished last in the 16-team field.

--Field level Media