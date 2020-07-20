NiP add Cr1t- as stand-in for OGA DotaPit

Ninjas in Pyjamas are tinkering with their roster, citing “disappointing results.”

The team confirmed in a news release Monday that they released support Akbar “SoNNeikO” Butaev and brought in Andreas Franck “Cr1t-“ Nielsen as a stand-in for the upcoming OGA DotaPit Season 2, which begins July 27.

NiP said it is narrowed permanent replacements for SoNNeikO to a “very short list of candidates” and intend to have a new player signed before their first match in the new Omega League in late August.

“Ninjas in Pyjamas are relatively new to top tier Dota, and it’s been clear to me from day one that we have to think differently if we want to catch up,” COO Jonas Gundersen said. “Trying to replicate what the Team Secrets of the world are already doing better than us is going to be a losing strategy. Once we catch up they will have moved on to something new. That means we have to think differently, and be bold enough to try and innovate.”

Cr1t- is on the roster of Evil Geniuses. The 24-year-old Dane, a pro since 2012, has more than $2 million in career earnings.

SoNNeikO, 23, joined NiP in April and was their captain.

—Field Level Media