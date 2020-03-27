'Ramzes,' 'MiLAN' to stand in for NiP

Offlaner Roman “Ramzes” Kushnarev and support Milan “MiLAN” Kozomara are joining Ninjas in Pyjamas’ Dota 2 roster on a temporary basis.

The team tweeted Thursday, “Due to the current situation, we’ll be using 2 standins for the upcoming games in @DOTA2.”

Dota 2 events, including the upcoming ESL One Los Angeles, have been moved to online play due to the coronavirus epidemic. According to DotEsports.com, NiP were forced to find players who could compete “without ping concerns on European servers.”

Brazil’s Rodrigo “Lelis” Santos and the United States’ Saahil “Universe” Arora are the players being replaced.

Ramzes, a 20-year-old Russian, is reportedly joining NiP on loan from Evil Geniuses. His previous teams include Virtus.pro and Team Empire.

MiLAN, a 24-year-old Bosnian, most recently competed for Chicken Fighters after stints with Chaos EC and Wind Strike Team, among other squads.

Russia’s Nikita “Daxak” Kuzmin, Great Britain’s Jason Connor “TANNER” Weedon, and team captain Peter “ppd” Dager of the United States comprise the rest of the NiP roster.

ESL One Los Angeles announced earlier this week that it was splitting into five separate online regional tournaments: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and China.

NiP is slated to begin play in the ESL One Los Angeles Europe/CIS event starting April 4. The team is subsequently entered in the WePlay! Pushka League, which is scheduled to begin April 23.

—Field Level Media