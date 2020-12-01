Ninjas in Pyjamas exits DotA 2

Ninjas in Pyjamas has dropped its roster and will not compete in Defense of the Ancients 2 competitions for the foreseeable future.

The franchise could return to DotA 2 at a later date, but challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to compete.

“We’re seeing a high concentration of talent in the EU region, meaning that the cost of keeping up is markedly higher while revenues are dwindling,” said Jonas Gundersen, chief operating officer at NiP. “Ninjas in Pyjamas is one of the most iconic teams in the world -- competing for the biggest trophies is a core part of our DNA, and the road to that through EU is simply not viable at this point. Because of that, we have decided to shut down our DotA 2 department in its current format, and rethink our strategy and regional presence completely.”

The five players who were released from their contracts include Charlie “CharlieDota” Arat, Ondrej “Supream” Starha, Jonas “SabeRLight” Volek, Adrian “Era” Kryeziu and Mikhail “Misha” Agatov.

NiP reiterated on its social media accounts that the decision was not necessarily permanent.

“We’re not giving up, we’re not uninstalling and we’re not going to low prio,” NiP said.

Gundersen agreed.

“I am excited for what lies ahead,” he said. “It’s rare that you get to rethink the whole infrastructure around a particular game. It opens a world of possibilities, and I am confident that we’ll re-enter the game at the highest level, once we find the right opportunity.”

--Field Level Media