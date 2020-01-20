NiP release Gunnar; returning to Europe

Ninjas in Pyjamas announced the release of Nico “Gunnar” Lopez, who had only been with the team since September.

Gunnar’s departure comes after the team finished last at the WePlay! Bukovel Minor earlier this month, losing both matches 2-0, and is part of multiple changes being made by NiP. The team said it will hold tryouts to replace Gunnar while also moving back to Europe to “further improve our practice routines.”

NiP plans to hold several bootcamps to prepare for 2020 competition.

“Gunnar signed up for this journey at the beginning of the season and was committed to us improving throughout the year,” NiP captain Peter “ppd” Dager said in a statement. “He was a great teammate and a fun person to be around.

“Moving forward for NiP.Dota2 we will be playing the next qualifier in the European region and will be holding tryouts with potential carry players to replace Gunnar. This might be confusing to our fans but our goals are to improve as a team. Attending minors and placing last is not a recipe for success. By relocating to Europe we will practice consistently against the best teams in EU & CIS and focus on gradual improvement rather than rushing all of our practice in a 1-week boot camp before a qualifier or LAN.”

With Gunnar’s departure, NiP’s remaining four players are Jason Connor “TANNER” Weedon, Saahil “Universe” Arora, Malthe “Biver” Winther and Peter “ppd” Dager.

—Field Level Media