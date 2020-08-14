Esports
August 14, 2020

Misha to stand in for NiP at OMEGA League event

Mihail “Misha” Agatov will stand in for Ninjas in Pyjamas when they open play Saturday in the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division.

“We are excited to see him playing!” the team posted Thursday on Twitter.

NiP have not filled their vacant support 5 position since releasing Akbar “SoNNeikO” Butaev in early July. They played in the OGA Dota PIT Europe/CIS event with Evil Geniuses’ Andreas Franck “Cr1t-“ Nielsen standing in.

Misha, the 23-year-old captain of Team Spirit, joins a Ninjas lineup that includes Charlie “CharlieDota” Arat, Ondrej “Supream^” Starha, Jonas “SabeRLight-“ Volek and Adrian “Era” Kryeziu.

