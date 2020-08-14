Misha to stand in for NiP at OMEGA League event

Mihail “Misha” Agatov will stand in for Ninjas in Pyjamas when they open play Saturday in the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division.

“We are excited to see him playing!” the team posted Thursday on Twitter.

NiP have not filled their vacant support 5 position since releasing Akbar “SoNNeikO” Butaev in early July. They played in the OGA Dota PIT Europe/CIS event with Evil Geniuses’ Andreas Franck “Cr1t-“ Nielsen standing in.

Misha, the 23-year-old captain of Team Spirit, joins a Ninjas lineup that includes Charlie “CharlieDota” Arat, Ondrej “Supream^” Starha, Jonas “SabeRLight-“ Volek and Adrian “Era” Kryeziu.

