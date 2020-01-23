Furia part ways with offlaner 'NS-ART'

Furia Esports is looking for a new offlane player after releasing Brazilian Felipe “NS-ART” Costa on Thursday.

“We appreciate your time with us. Our work together has taken us far and we wish you success in your career!” the team posted on Twitter.

Furia opened their Dota Pro Circuit season with a 7th-8th place finish in the WePlay! Bukovel Minor 2020, a qualifier for the DreamLeague Leipzig Major.

NS-ART, 27, was lauded for his commitment and professionalism by Furia captain Heitor “Duster” Pereira. He has two weeks to secure a roster spot with a new team prior to the start of the regional qualifiers for the ESL One Los Angeles Major.

The remainder of Furia’s roster includes Duster, Leonardo “RdO” Fernandes, Henry “murdOc” Felipe and Lucas “Hyko” Morais.

—Field Level Media