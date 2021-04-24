NutZ retires from Dota2 play

Jeng Yih “NutZ” Wong announced his retirement from Dota2 competition.

The 31-year-old from Singapore launched his pro career in 2013 with Flash eSports and closed it out with Reality Rift. He hadn’t officially been on a roster since last fall when the organization closed its Dota2 division.

“The absence of me participating in the recent DPC might have already hinted. It is time for me to call it quits from competing in tournaments,” NutZ posted to Facebook on Friday. “It is really difficult to let go of something you’ve committed your whole youth for. I’ve pondered about it for several months and finally decided it is time to move on. The new generation of players is already here. They are the ones who are willing to dedicate their time and are more hungry to show their worth in the scene.”

He said he won’t wander far from the game.

“Even though I won’t be competing anymore, I will likely be involved in esports projects in my country,” he said. “I will still be watching tournament games of past teammates/friends to support them occasionally as well.”

--Field Level Media