Ceb rejoins OG roster to replace SumaiL

Two-time The International champion Sebastien “Ceb” Debs has rejoined the OG active roster.

The 28-year-old offlaner replaces the departed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan and reunites with fellow two-time TI champs Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen and Johan “N0tail” Sundstein.

Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng takes over the position 1 role vacated by SumaiL.

“We’re more than ecstatic to have our pillar back on board and we’re ready to face all the upcoming challenges as a team,” OG said in a statement. “Sumail is one of the best players in the world, as well as a fantastic person to work with. We would like to thank him for his time spent with us and wish him the best.”

Ceb left the active roster in January and returned to a coaching role, but wound up playing as a fill-in in multiple events due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“I actually missed them a lot,” he said in a statement. “We’ve been through everything together. Every game they play in which I’m not playing felt like a waste of my time. I enjoy playing with them more than anything else.”

OG return to action this week in the OGA Dota PIT Online: Europe/CIS Season 2.

