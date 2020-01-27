OG's 'Ceb' steps down from active roster

Sebastien “Ceb” Debs is leaving OG’s active Dota 2 roster to focus on developing other players inside the organization.

“I feel like it’s time for me to find ways to give back,” Ceb posted on the team website. “I see players around me with incredible talent and infinite drive. I want to help them achieve their dreams and find the success I believe they rightfully deserve.”

Ceb has been with OG since 2016. He originally came aboard as a coach, but joined the active roster and helped the team win The International 2018 and The International 2019.

The 27-year-old left the door open for a possible return to the active roster.

“I do not want this to sound like a definitive retirement, even though it could very well end up being it,” he wrote. “I love the surprises that comes with life, therefore I’ll always keep every door open.”

This is the latest shakeup to the OG roster, with Anathan “ana” Pham and Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka recently announcing that they won’t be returning this season.

