33, Ceb to stand in for OG at ESL One Los Angeles

OG made temporary roster changes on Tuesday to replace two players stranded abroad because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The team announced the addition of Neta “33” Shapira and Sebastien “Ceb” Debs, and they’ll take part in ESL One Los Angeles. They are taking the positions of Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen and Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng, who are unable to join the online league because of inadequate ping.

Ceb will fill the offlane role, and 33 will be the midplayer. 33 and Alliance announced their split on Tuesday.

“Our situation will probably evolve alongside the global situation, but we will keep you informed and will give everything we can to keep trying our best and perform as we always do,” the team wrote in a statement.

Now, the team’s ESL One Los Angeles roster is:

—Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan

—Neta “33” Shapira

—Sebastien “Ceb” Debs

—Martin “Saksa” Sazdov

—Johan “N0tail” Sundstein

