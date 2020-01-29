'SumaiL' latest addition to OG's Dota 2 roster

Syed “SumaiL” Hassan will be added to OG’s Dota 2 roster, the organization announced Tuesday.

Johan “N0tail” Sundstein revealed the news during a video presentation at The International 2019 “True Sight” documentary premiere in Berlin, Germany.

The video celebrated players on the team, with commentary provided on how each one brings adds to the unit. SumaiL was the last player shown, although he was wearing an OG jersey as opposed to that of the Evil Geniuses.

“Once a rival who lived evil he’s now a precious ally who wants his crown back. It is our honor to welcome our new carry player. Please welcome OG,” OG wrote on Twitter.

SumaiL revealed his reasoning for his new team.

“So I had been out of the scene for a while and it made me realize how much I loved Dota,” SumaiL said. “To do it with OG, people who are more accomplished than me now in Dota aspects. I am just looking forward to learning, from Ceb and N0tail especially. I am just very excited. The most I have been in my entire life.”

The addition of SumaiL comes one day after Sebastien “Ceb” Debs announced that he was leaving OG’s active Dota 2 roster to focus on developing other players inside the organization.

—Field Level Media