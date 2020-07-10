Esports
July 10, 2020 / 3:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

CDEC rally to win Dota Pit 2020 Online: China title

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

CDEC Gaming pulled off a reverse sweep to defeat Vici Gaming in the grand final of the OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China event on Friday.

VG won the first two maps in 59 and 47 minutes before CDEC regrouped and surged to the $37,521 first prize with wins in 34, 39 and 28 minutes.

The $90,000 tournament began on July 1 with eight invited teams. Vici Gaming pocketed $19,494 for their runner-up finish.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China prize pool

1. CDEC Gaming, $37,521

2. Vici Gaming, $19,494

3. Royal Never Give Up, $10,494

4. Invictus Gaming, $7,497

5-6. Team Aster, EHOME, $4,500

7-8. PSG.LGD, Sparking Arrow Gaming, $2,997

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below