CDEC rally to win Dota Pit 2020 Online: China title

CDEC Gaming pulled off a reverse sweep to defeat Vici Gaming in the grand final of the OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China event on Friday.

VG won the first two maps in 59 and 47 minutes before CDEC regrouped and surged to the $37,521 first prize with wins in 34, 39 and 28 minutes.

The $90,000 tournament began on July 1 with eight invited teams. Vici Gaming pocketed $19,494 for their runner-up finish.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China prize pool

1. CDEC Gaming, $37,521

2. Vici Gaming, $19,494

3. Royal Never Give Up, $10,494

4. Invictus Gaming, $7,497

5-6. Team Aster, EHOME, $4,500

7-8. PSG.LGD, Sparking Arrow Gaming, $2,997

—Field Level Media