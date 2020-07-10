CDEC rally to win Dota Pit 2020 Online: China title

CDEC Gaming pulled off a reverse sweep to defeat Vici Gaming in the grand final of the OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China event on Friday.
VG won the first two maps in 59 and 47 minutes before CDEC regrouped and surged to the $37,521 first prize with wins in 34, 39 and 28 minutes.
The $90,000 tournament began on July 1 with eight invited teams. Vici Gaming pocketed $19,494 for their runner-up finish.
OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China prize pool
1. CDEC Gaming, $37,521
2. Vici Gaming, $19,494
3. Royal Never Give Up, $10,494
4. Invictus Gaming, $7,497
5-6. Team Aster, EHOME, $4,500
7-8. PSG.LGD, Sparking Arrow Gaming, $2,997
—Field Level Media