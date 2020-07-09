CDEC to face VG in final of OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China

CDEC Gaming will meet Vici Gaming in the grand final of the OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China event on Friday.

The teams met Wednesday in the upper-bracket final, with VG topping CDEC 2-1 — the same score by which CDEC defeated VG in group play last week.

That loss dropped CDEC into the lower-bracket finals, where they ousted Royal Never Give Up from the double-elimination tournament in a sweep. CDEC turned in map wins in 43 and 30 minutes.

Royal Never Give Up had staved off elimination and advanced to the lower-bracket final following Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Invictus Gaming. They finished the tournament in third place, earning $10,494.

The winner of the $90,000 Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 will take home $37,521. The grand final is a best-of-five match.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China prize pool

2. TBD, $19,494

3. TBD, $10,494, Royal Never Give Up

4. Invictus Gaming, $7,497

5-6. Team Aster, EHOME, $4,500

7-8. PSG.LGD, Sparking Arrow Gaming, $2,997

—Field Level Media