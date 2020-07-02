EHOME win group at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

EHOME swept two matches Thursday to win Group A in the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China event.

EHOME (3-0) secured a spot in the upper-bracket semifinals with their 2-0 wins against PSG.LGD and Vici Gaming.

They defeated PSG.LGD in 64 total minutes (44, 20) and took down VG in 43 and 34 minutes.

In Thursday’s other match, Invictus Gaming (2-0) moved atop Group B with a swift sweep of Sparking Arrow Gaming (0-2) in 27 and 26 minutes.

Play continues Friday with three matches, including two by CDEC Gaming in Group A. CDEC will face PSG.LGD and Vici Gaming, while Royal Never Give Up will take on Sparking Arrow Gaming in Group B.

The $90,000 Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 runs from Wednesday through Saturday and has eight teams broken into two groups that will each play a single round robin.

The first-place team in each group advances to the semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs. The second- and third-place teams will compete in the playoff quarterfinals, and the fourth-place teams will be eliminated.

All matches in the tournament will be best-of-three until the grand final on July 10, which will be a best-of-five.

The tournament winner will receive $37,521, and the runner-up will get $19,494.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

Group A

x-1. EHOME, 3-0, 6-1

2. CDEC Gaming, 0-1, 1-2

T3. PSG.LGD, 0-1, 0-2

T3. Vici Gaming, 0-1, 0-2

x-clinched group win and playoff spot

Group B

1. Invictus Gaming, 2-0, 4-1

2. Royal Never Give Up, 1-0, 2-0

3. Team Aster, 0-1, 0-2.

4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 0-2, 1-4

—Field Level Media