IG enjoy fast start at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Invictus Gaming recorded a pair of victories on Wednesday to begin play in OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China event.

Invictus Gaming reached the top of Group B after notching a 2-0 win over Team Aster and a 2-1 triumph versus Sparking Arrow Gaming. IG dispatched Aster with victories in 48 and 35 minutes, respectively, before answering a setback to SAG in 46 minutes with wins in 38 and 42 minutes, respectively.

Also on Wednesday, EHOME claimed the early top spot in Group A action following their 2-1 victory over CDEC Gaming.

EHOME sandwiched wins in 45 and 46 minutes, respectively, around a 33-minute setback in the second map.

Play continues Thursday with three matches, including two by EHOME. EHOME will square off against PSG.LGD and defending champion Vici Gaming, while Royal Never Give Up begin play versus Sparking Arrow Gaming.

The $90,000 Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 runs from Wednesday through Saturday and has eight teams broken into two groups that will each play a single round robin.

The first-place team in each group advances to the semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs. The second- and third-place teams will compete in the playoff quarterfinals, and the fourth-place teams will be eliminated.

All matches in the tournament will be best-of-three until the grand final on July 10, which will be a best-of-five.

The tournament winner will receive $37,521, and the runner-up will get $19,494.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China standings through Wednesday (record, map differential):

Group A

1. EHOME, 1-0, 2-1

2. PSG.LGD, 0-0, 0-0

2. Vici Gaming, 0-0, 0-0

4. CDEC Gaming, 0-1, 1-2

Group B

1. Invictus Gaming, 2-0, 4-1

2. Royal Never Give Up, 0-0, 0-0

3. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 0-1, 1-2

4. Team Aster, 0-1, 0-2.

—Field Level Media