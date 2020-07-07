IG, RNGU stay alive in OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China

Invictus Gaming and Royal Never Give Up won their respective matches Tuesday to advance to the semifinals in the lower bracket of the OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China event.

Invictus Gaming answered a 33-minute setback to Team Aster in the first map with victories in 42 and 57 minutes, respectively.

Royal Never Give Up had an easier time of it in their 2-0 victory over EHOME, who won all three of their matches in Group A before getting swept in both contests in the playoffs. EHOME dropped a 2-0 decision to Vici Gaming on Monday before losing to Royal Never Give Up in 44 and 36 minutes, respectively.

Invictus Gaming and Royal Never Give Up will look to stave off elimination at the other’s expense on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Vici Gaming and CDEC Gaming will square off in upper-bracket final.

The playoffs of the $90,000 Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 run through Friday, with the winner of the grand final taking home $37,521. All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China prize pool

4. TBD, $7,497

5-6. Team Aster, EHOME, $4,500

7-8. PSG.LGD, Sparking Arrow Gaming, $2,997

—Field Level Media