Playoffs set for OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Vici Gaming will face Team Aster and Royal Never Give Up will take on CDEC Gaming in Sunday’s upper-bracket quarterfinals at the OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China event.

VG and CDEC advanced to the playoffs from Group A and RNG and Aster qualified from Group B, while PSG.LGD and Sparking Arrow Gaming were eliminated in seventh-eighth place.

The VG-Aster winner will meet Group A winner EHOME in the semifinals on Monday. Group B champion Invictus Gaming await the RNG-CDEC winner in the other semifinal.

The double-elimination playoffs of the $90,000 Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 will run through July 10, with the winner of the grand final taking home $37,521. All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final.

Vici Gaming secured their spot with a 2-0 sweep Saturday against PSG.LGD, winning in 31 and 24 minutes. In Group B action Saturday, Royal Never Give Up swept Team Aster in 25 and 40 minutes. Aster bounced back and knocked out Sparking Arrow Gaming in 36 and 35 minutes to stay alive.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China prize pool

4. TBD, $7,497

5-6. TBD, $4,500

7-8. PSG.LGD, Sparking Arrow Gaming, $2,997

—Field Level Media