Esports
July 5, 2020 / 3:51 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

VG, CDEC win playoff openers at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

2 Min Read

Vici Gaming and CDEC Gaming advanced to the upper-bracket semifinals with wins on Sunday at the OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China event.

In their victory, VG dropped the first map to Team Aster in 33 minutes but rebounded with 50- and 41-minute map wins.

CDEC had an easier challenge, defeating Royal Never Give Up in 25 and 26 minutes.

Aster and RNG dropped to the lower bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. On Tuesday, they will face the losers of the upper-bracket semifinal matches.

VG will meet Group A winner EHOME in the semifinals on Monday. Group B champion Invictus Gaming will take on CDEC in the other semifinal.

The playoffs of the $90,000 Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 run through Friday, with the winner of the grand final taking home $37,521. All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China prize pool

4. TBD, $7,497

5-6. TBD, $4,500

7-8. PSG.LGD, Sparking Arrow Gaming, $2,997

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below