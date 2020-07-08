Esports
Vici Gaming advance to final in OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China

Vici Gaming outlasted CDEC Gaming on Wednesday to advance to the grand final of the OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China event.

Vici Gaming sandwiched wins in 42 and 36 minutes, respectively, around a 48-minute setback in the second map.

Vici Gaming will play the winner of Thursday’s lower-bracket final pitting Royal Never Give Up against CDEC Gaming in the grand final the following day.

Royal Never Give Up staved off elimination and advanced to the lower-bracket final following Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Invictus Gaming.

Royal Never Give Up secured a win in 30 minutes in the first map before Invictus Gaming answered with a triumph in 48 minutes. Royal Never Give Up rebounded to punch their ticket to the lower-bracket final following a 38-minute win in the third map.

The playoffs of the $90,000 Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 run through Friday, with the winner of the grand final taking home $37,521. All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China prize pool

3. TBD, $10,494

4. Invictus Gaming, $7,497

5-6. Team Aster, EHOME, $4,500

7-8. PSG.LGD, Sparking Arrow Gaming, $2,997

