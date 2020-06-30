OGA Dota Pit Online returns with $90K China event

Defending champion Vici Gaming will look for another title, and Sparking Arrow Gaming will attempt to extend their strong form when Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China event begins Wednesday.

Vici topped PSG.LGD 3-1 in the Season 1 final on May 10, claiming the $25,000 first prize.

Both finalists will compete in Season 2, as will Sparking Arrow Gaming, who captured the Beyond Epic: China championship with a 3-0 victory over Vici on Sunday. Sparking Arrow pocketed $20,000 while Vici received $10,000.

The $90,000 Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China also will feature CDEC Gaming, EHOME, Invictus Gaming, Team Aster and Royal Never Give Up. EHOME and Royal Never Give Up came in third and fourth, respectively, in Season 1.

The initial stage of Season 2, running Wednesday through Saturday, will have the eight teams broken into two groups that will each play a single round robin.

The first-place team in each group advances to the semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs. The second- and third-place teams will compete in the playoff quarterfinals, and the fourth-place teams will be eliminated.

All matches in the tournament will be best-of-three until the grand final on July 10, which will be a best-of-five.

The tournament winner will receive $37,521, and the runner-up will get $19,494.

