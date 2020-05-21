OG, Secret stay perfect at OGA Dota PIT final

OG and Team Secret won again on Thursday to remain undefeated and move within one win of the grand final at the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online event for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

OG beat Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1, and Secret swept Alliance 2-0, setting up a meeting in Friday’s upper-bracket final. Both teams went 4-0 in the group stage, OG in Group A and Secret in Group B.

The Dota 2 tournament has 10 teams competing for a $150,000 prize pool. The top two teams from each group advanced to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams went to the lower bracket, while the bottom team in each group was eliminated.

The double-elimination playoffs will feature all best-of-three matches except for the best-of-five grand final. The champion will earn $62,000, and the runner-up will pocket $32,000.

OG claimed the first game from NiP in 44 minutes, but NiP fought back quickly to win a 26-minute second game. OG recovered to claim the final game in 32 minutes, with Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan finishing with a 7.7/4.7/11.3 kills/deaths/assists ratio.

Secret dispatched Alliance with a pair of 52-minute victories, led by Lasse Aukusti “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen with a KDA ratio of 7.5/3.5/17.5.

Meanwhile, in lower-bracket action Thursday, Team Liquid rallied past FlyToMoon 2-1, and Virtus.pro swept Vikin.gg.

FlyToMoon took the early edge on Liquid with a 38-minute victory, but Liquid came back with wins of 61 minutes and 37 minutes.

Virtus.pro made much quicker work of Vikin.gg, claiming victories of 32 minutes and 24 minutes.

Liquid will face Alliance before Virtus.pro battle NiP in the second round of the lower bracket on Friday. Liquid and Alliance have yet to face each other this tournament, while NiP swept Virtus.pro in their group-stage meeting last Thursday.

The lower-bracket final and the grand final will be held Saturday.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States prize pool:

4. $12,000

5-6. $7,000 each

7-8. $5,000 each — FlyToMoon, Vikin.gg

9-10. $1,500 each — HellRaisers, Team Spirit

—Field Level Media