Secret stay unbeaten at OGA Dota PIT event

OG and Team Secret remained unbeaten with sweeps on Tuesday at the $150,000 OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online event for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The Dota 2 tournament has 10 teams competing for a $150,000 prize pool.

Team Secret topped Team Spirit 2-0, winning the first map in 26 minutes and the second in just over 30 minutes.

Team Secret is tied atop Group B at 3-0 with Ninjas in Pyjamas. The two teams square off Wednesday in the final day of the group stage.

OG (3-0) lead the way in Group A after a 2-0 victory against Alliance (2-1), posting map wins in 33 and 32 minutes.

In other action Tuesday, Vikin.gg (1-3) earned their first win and kept HellRaisers (0-3) still searching for theirs. Vikin.gg completed the 2-0 victory in 71 and 32 minutes.

Virtus.pro (1-2) also broke into the Group B win column with a 2-1 defeat of Team Liquid (1-3). VP won the opener in 45 minutes, lost the second game in 46 minutes and took the decider in 47 minutes.

The top two teams from each group advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams go to the lower bracket, while the bottom team in each group is eliminated.

This weekend’s double-elimination playoffs will feature all best-of-three matches except for the best-of-five grand final. The champion will earn $62,000, and the runner-up will pocket $32,000.

Wednesday’s schedule:

OG vs. FlyToMoon

HellRaisers vs. Alliance

Team Secret vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Virtus.pro vs. Team Spirit

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States standings:

Group A

1. OG, 3-0

T2. Alliance, 2-1

T2. FlyToMoon, 2-1

4. Vikin.gg, 1-3

5. HellRaisers, 0-3

Group B

T1. Team Secret, 3-0

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-0

3. Virtus.pro, 1-2

4. Team Liquid, 1-3

5. Team Spirit, 0-3

—Field Level Media