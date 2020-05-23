Team Secret dominate OGA Dota PIT event

Team Secret completed their perfect run with a victory over Team Liquid in Saturday’s grand final of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online event for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Team Secret did not lose a single map en route to the $62,000 first prize. They defeated Liquid in 35, 19 and 27 minutes for their seventh consecutive sweep.

Secret’s winning lineup featured Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen, Michal “Nisha” Jankowski, Ludwig “zai” Wahlberg, Yazied “YapzOr” Jaradat and captain Clement “Puppey” Ivanov.

Team Liquid pocketed $32,000 for their runner-up finish.

The Dota 2 tournament featured 10 teams competing for a $150,000 prize pool. The top two teams from each group advanced to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams went to the lower bracket, while the bottom team in each group was eliminated.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States prize pool:

1. $62,000 — Team Secret

2. $32,000 — Team Liquid

3. $17,000 — OG

4. $12,000 — Virtus.pro

5-6. $7,000 each — Alliance, Ninjas in Pyjamas

7-8. $5,000 each — FlyToMoon, Vikin.gg

9-10. $1,500 each — HellRaisers, Team Spirit

—Field Level Media