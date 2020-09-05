4 Zoomers advance to OMEGA League: Americas final

4 Zoomers edged Thunder Predator 2-1 on Thursday in the lower-bracket final of the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division event, earning the opportunity to oppose Quincy Crew in the grand finals on Saturday.

The finalists met up in Group A during round-robin action, with Quincy Crew producing a 2-0 win on Aug. 20. The teams then had a rematch in the upper-bracket final on Tuesday, with unbeaten Quincy Crew earning a 2-1 victory. Those two matches are the only losses for 4 Zoomers in the tournament.

Ten teams were entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

The group stage featured a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group took part in the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

All matches were best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final. The champion will receive $12,000.

On Thursday, 4 Zoomers, playing on green, posted 29- and 27-minute wins around a 39-minute loss to Thunder Predator.

The United States’ Samuel “Sammyboy” Anderson led the winning efforts for 4 Zoomers, with a 10-1-13 kill-death-assist ratio in the first-map victory. Sammyboy then added a 7-0-8 ratio in the clincher.

Peru’s Alonso “Mnz” Leon gave Thunder Predator a lift in the middle game, with a 16-2-10 kill-death-assist ratio.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division payouts

2. $6,500

3. Thunder Predator — $4,500

4. beastcoast — $3,500

5-6. Omega Gaming, Infamous — $2,500

7-8. business associates, Boonz + Goonz — no money

9-10. Pace University, Team Brasil — no money

—Field Level Media