4 Zoomers, beastcoast post OMEGA League: Americas wins

4 Zoomers needed less than an hour to win their opening match at the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division, and beastcoast also produced a victory Tuesday.

In Group A action, 4 Zoomers downed Pace 2-0 with 25- and 27-minute wins. beastcoast got past Team Brasil 2-0 with victories in 38 and 48 minutes.

Ten teams are entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 5. The double-elimination playoffs begin Aug. 28, and the champion will receive $12,000.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will head to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

The fifth-place teams also will be slotted into the quarterfinals of the Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

Two matches are scheduled for Wednesday, when business associates will debut against Boonz + Goonz before Pace will oppose Quincy Crew. The last team to start its tournament action will be Infamous, who will play Omega Gaming on Thursday ahead of a Quincy Crew-4 Zoomers matchup.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division standings

Group A

T1. 4 Zoomers, 1-0

T1. Quincy Crew, 1-0

3. business associates, 0-0

T4. Boonz + Goonz, 0-1

T4. Pace, 0-1

Group B

T1. beastcoast, 1-0

T1. Thunder Predator, 1-0

3. Infamous, 0-0

T4. Omega Gaming, 0-1

T4. Team Brasil, 0-1

—Field Level Media