4 Zoomers sweep past Thunder Predator at OMEGA League: Americas playoffs

The first match in the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division upper bracket turned into a bit of a runaway for 4 Zoomers, who swept Thunder Predator 2-0 on Saturday to advance to the upper-bracket final of the event.

4 Zoomers will face the winner of Quincy Crew and beastcoast, who face off in the other upper-bracket semifinal on Monday.

Ten teams were entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

The group stage featured a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group took part in the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

The fifth-place teams also will be slotted into the quarterfinals of the Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 5. The double-elimination playoffs begin Friday, and the champion will receive $12,000.

On Saturday, 4 Zoomers won in 44 minutes and then in 32 minutes, playing both matches on red. 4 Zoomers’ Samuel “Sammyboy” Lee Anderson led the winners with an 8.0/2.5/14.0 kill-death-assist ratio, while Alonso “MNZ” Leon posted a 5.5/6.0/4.5 KDA for Thunder Predator.

Thunder Predator will have to turn around and play again Sunday, taking on Omega Gaming in a lower-bracket match.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division payouts / final standings

4. $3,500

5-6. $2,500

7-8. business associates, Boonz + Goonz (no money)

9-10. Pace University, Team Brasil (no money)

