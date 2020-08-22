beastcoast, Quincy Crew pull out OMEGA League: Americas wins

beastcoast and Quincy Crew survived three-game matches Friday to remain undefeated in the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division.

In Group B, beastcoast (2-0) emerged with a 2-1 win over Thunder Predator (1-1), while Quincy Crew managed a 2-1 victory over business associates (1-1) in Group A.

Ten teams are entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 5. The double-elimination playoffs begin Aug. 28, and the champion will receive $12,000.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will head to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

The fifth-place teams also will be slotted into the quarterfinals of the Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

On Friday, beastcoast sandwiched wins of 35 and 27 minutes around a 33-minute loss to Thunder Predator. Peru’s Jean Pierre “Chris Luck” Gonzales finished with a 28-7-31 kill-death-assist ratio for beastcoast. Peru’s Alonso “Mnz” Leon posted a 23-9-14 K-D-A ratio.

Quincy Crew claimed the first map against business associates in 36 minutes, dropped the second in 44 minutes, then captured the deciding map in 34 minutes.

Pakistan’s Yawar “YawaR” Hassan produced a 26-6-35 K-D-A ratio for Quincy Crew. The United States’ David “Moo” Hull led business associates at 26-12-27.

Two matches are scheduled for Saturday, with Pace opposing business associates before 4 Zoomers match up with Boonz + Goonz.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division standings

Group A

1. Quincy Crew, 4-0

T2. business associates, 1-1

T2. 4 Zoomers, 1-1

T4. Boonz + Goonz, 0-2

T4. Pace, 0-2

Group B

1. beastcoast, 2-0

2. Infamous, 1-0

3. Thunder Predator, 1-1

4. Team Brasil, 0-1

5. Omega Gaming, 0-2

—Field Level Media