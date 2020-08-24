beastcoast still perfect in OMEGA League: Americas play

beastcoast improved to 3-0 on Sunday, retaining its lead atop the Group B standings as the first week of play in the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division concluded Sunday.

With Thunder Predator having won earlier in the day to move to 2-1, beastcoast needed a win to maintain sole possession of the group lead. It wasn’t easy, but beastcoast did just that with a 2-1 win over winless Omega Gaming (0-3). Thunder Predator had no trouble with Infamous (1-1), needing a total of 57 minutes to pull off a sweep.

Ten teams are entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will head to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs. The fifth-place teams also will be slotted into the quarterfinals of the Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 5. The double-elimination playoffs begin Aug. 28, and the champion will receive $12,000.

In Sunday’s first match, Thunder Predator won both matches on green taking the first 30-10 in 24 minutes, and the second 44-9 in 33 minutes. Alonzo “MNZ” Leon led the way for Thunder Predator with an average 12.5/2.0/9.5 kill/death/assist ratio in the two games.

In the second match, all three maps were won on green. beastcoast won the first map in 43 minutes, followed by a 32-minute win by Omega to even the match. The final map went to beastcoast in 40 minutes.

Monday will see one Group A match and Group B match, as Infamous looks to rebound against winless Team Brasil and Pace faces Boonz + Goonz in a Group A match featuring winless teams.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division standings

Group A

1. Quincy Crew, 4-0

T2. business associates, 2-1

T2. 4 Zoomers, 2-1

T4. Boonz + Goonz, 0-3

T4. Pace, 0-3

Group B

1. beastcoast, 3-0

2. Thunder Predator, 2-1

3. Infamous, 1-1

4. Team Brasil, 0-1

5. Omega Gaming, 0-3

