business associates, 4 Zoomers win at OMEGA League: Americas

The Group A race tightened up at the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division on Saturday, as business associates and 4 Zoomers each won to improve to 2-1.

business associates swept Pace, while 4 Zoomers rallied for a 2-1 win over Boonz + Goonz, with both losers falling to 0-3.

Ten teams are entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will head to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs. The fifth-place teams also will be slotted into the quarterfinals of the Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 5. The double-elimination playoffs begin Aug. 28, and the champion will receive $12,000.

Quincy Crew have already locked up the top spot in Group A with a 4-0 round robin, leaving one remaining upper-bracket playoff berth.

business associates won both maps against Pace on green, the first in 37 minutes and the second in 40. David “Moo” Hull led the way with a kills/deaths/assists ratio of 11.5/3.5/17.5 in the victory.

B+G won the first map in 34 minutes on green, but 4 Zoomers quickly recovered to take the final two maps on red in 23 minutes and 27 minutes. Samuel Lee “Sammyboy” Anderson finished with a 10.7/2.7/11.7 KDA ratio.

Action continues Sunday with two matches in Group B:

Infamous vs. Thunder Predator

beastcoast vs. Omega Gaming

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division standings

Group A

1. Quincy Crew, 4-0

T2. business associates, 2-1

T2. 4 Zoomers, 2-1

T4. Boonz + Goonz, 0-3

T4. Pace, 0-3

Group B

1. beastcoast, 2-0

2. Infamous, 1-0

3. Thunder Predator, 1-1

4. Team Brasil, 0-1

5. Omega Gaming, 0-2

—Field Level Media