Omega, Infamous advance to OMEGA League: Americas playoffs

Omega Gaming and Infamous survived and advanced to the playoffs at the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division event, winning their play-in games on Thursday.

Omega came back from a map down to beat business associates 2-1, then Infamous swept past Boonz + Goonz to give both lower-bracket spots to Group B teams. B + G and business associates were relegated to the Americas Ancient Division.

Ten teams were entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

The group stage featured a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group took part in the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

The fifth-place teams also will be slotted into the quarterfinals of the Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 5. The double-elimination playoffs begin Friday, and the champion will receive $12,000.

The upper-bracket playoffs will start Friday with Quincy Crew vs. beastcoast. Thunder Predator will oppose 4 Zoomers on Saturday.

On Thursday, business associates had little trouble in winning the opener, topping Omega in 22 minutes and outscoring their opponents 42-9. But it was all Omega from there, as they won in 34 and 32 minutes. Omega was led by “mingatte,” who posted an average kill-death-assist ratio of 8.3/2.7/5.3. Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao led business associates with a 7.0/2.7/7.3. All three matches were won by the team on green.

In the second match, Infamous won both matches while on red, winning in 32 and 41 minutes. Infamous’ “pakazs” dominated, posting a 21.5/1.0/9.0 average. “kbta” led B + G with a 14.5/6.5/6.5 average.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division payouts / final standings

4. $3,500

5-6. $2,500

7-8. business associates, Boonz + Goonz (no money)

9-10. Pace University, Team Brasil (no money)

—Field Level Media