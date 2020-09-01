Quincy Crew advance to OMEGA Americas upper-bracket final

Quincy Crew scored a 2-1 win over beastcoast in a first-round, upper-bracket matchup in the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division playoffs on Monday.

Quincy Crew advances to the upper-bracket finals, where they will face 4 Zoomers on Tuesday. beastcoast drop into the lower bracket, and they will square off against Infamous in an elimination match also on Tuesday.

Ten teams were entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

The group stage featured a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group took part in the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Saturday. The double-elimination playoffs began Friday, and the champion will receive $12,000.

Quincy Crew dropped the first map on Monday, as beastcoast — on blue — won in 39 minutes behind top-laner Adrian “Wisper” Cespedes Dobles of Bolivia and mid-laner Jean Pierre “Chris Luck” Gonzales of Peru. Wisper piled up a 8-1-16 kills-deaths-assist ratio while Chris Luck checked in with a 9-3-13 ratio.

Quincy Crew stormed back to take the next two matches, winning in 31 minutes on blue and then wrapping it up with a 35-minute victory on red.

Avery “SVG” Silverman of the United States and Pakistani-American Yawar “YawaR” Hassan led the way in the second game, combining for 15 kills, 5 deaths and 39 assists in their safe roles on the bottom lane.

In the clincher, the United States’ Quinn “CCnC” Callahan dominated the mid-lane with a 20-0-10 ratio for Quincy Crew.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division payouts

4. $3,500

5-6. Omega Gaming, TBD ($2,500)

7-8. business associates, Boonz + Goonz (no money)

9-10. Pace University, Team Brasil (no money)

—Field Level Media