Quincy Crew reach Omega League: Americas final

Quincy Crew, undefeated through the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division group stage and playoffs, advanced to the tournament final with a 2-1 win over 4 Zoomers on Tuesday.

In lower-bracket playoff action on Tuesday, beastcoast stayed alive with a 2-1 win over Infamous.

Thunder Predator and beastcoast will square off in the lower bracket on Wednesday before the tournament takes a day off. The winner of the Wednesday match will oppose 4 Zoomers on Friday for the right to oppose Quincy Crew in the final on Saturday.

Ten teams were entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

The group stage featured a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group took part in the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final. The champion will receive $12,000.

On Tuesday, Quincy Crew opened with a 25-minute win on red as the United States’ Quinn “Quinn” Callahan produced a 9-1-12 kill-death-assist ratio.

4 Zoomers took the second game in 50 minutes on green thanks to 14-2-16 K-D-A ratio from the United States’ Samuel “Sammyboy” Lee Anderson.

The deciding map went to Quincy Crew on red in 32 minutes as Pakistani-American Yawar “YawaR” Hassan finished with an 8-1-22 K-D-A ratio and Quinn wound up at 8-1-19.

beastcoast posted a 43-minute victory on green in its series opener. Bolivia’s Adrian “Wisper” Cespedes Dobles logged a 14-6-16 K-D-A ratio.

Infamous took the next game in 38 minutes on red behind Peru’s Eliseo “Kxy” Arancibia, who managed a 17-3-15 K-D-A ratio.

beastcoast sealed the series with a 23-minute decision on green as Peru’s Jean Pierre “Chris Luck” Gonzales contributed a 13-3-10 K-D-A ratio.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division payouts

4. $3,500

5-6. Omega Gaming, Infamous ($2,500)

7-8. business associates, Boonz + Goonz (no money)

9-10. Pace University, Team Brasil (no money)

