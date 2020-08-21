Quincy Crew roll on in OMEGA League: Americas

Quincy Crew improved to 3-0 and Infamous won their opener Thursday in OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division action.

Quincy Crew rolled past 4 Zoomers 2-0 in Group A, and Infamous came from behind to beat Omega Gaming 2-1 in Group B.

Infamous, Thunder Predator and beastcoast share first place in Group B at 1-0. Quincy Crew are dominating Group A, with business associates (1-0) in second place and 4 Zoomers (1-1) in third.

Ten teams are entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 5. The double-elimination playoffs begin Aug. 28, and the champion will receive $12,000.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will head to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

The fifth-place teams also will be slotted into the quarterfinals of the Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

On Thursday, Quincy Crew handled 4 Zoomers in games that lasted 34 and 41 minutes. Brazil’s Rodrigo “Lelis” Santos produced a combined 21-6-40 kill-death-assist ratio for Quincy Crew. Samuel Lee “Sammyboy” Anderson wound up at 14-8-14 for 4 Zoomers.

Omega Gaming jumped on top of its match with a 50-minute victory, but Infamous took the next two games in 35 and 36 minutes. Argentina’s Mariano “Papita” Caneda logged a 24-14-68 K-D-A ratio for Infamous. Bolivia’s “Mingatte” finished at 27-18-39.

Two matches are scheduled for Friday, with Quincy Crew opposing business associates before beastcoast takes on Thunder Predator.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division standings

Group A

1. Quincy Crew, 3-0

2. business associates, 1-0

3. 4 Zoomers, 1-1

T4. Boonz + Goonz, 0-2

T4. Pace, 0-2

Group B

T1. beastcoast, 1-0

T1. Thunder Predator, 1-0

T1. Infamous, 1-0

4. Team Brasil, 0-1

5. Omega Gaming, 0-2

—Field Level Media