Quincy Crew sweep 4 Zoomers to win OMEGA League: Americas

Quincy Crew swept 4 Zoomers on Saturday in the Grand Finals of the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division event.

Quincy Crew claim the $12,000 top prize, while 4 Zoomers take home $6,500.

4 Zoomers lost just three times in the event - each time to Quincy Crew. The two teams met in the upper bracket finals, an affair won by Quincy Crew 2-1. Quincy Crew did not drop a match during the event.

On Saturday, Quincy Crew won in 33 minutes on red, 29 minutes on green before taking the clincher on red in 38 minutes.

Yawar “YawaR” Hassan had eight kills to go with 16 assists on the first map and the rout was on. Quinn “Quinn” Callahan added 13 kills and 20 assists in the opener. YawaR finished the day with 36 kills and 49 assists to power Quincy Crew.

Ten teams were entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

The group stage featured a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group took part in the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

All matches were best-of-three until Saturday’s best-of-five grand final.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division payouts

1. Quincy Crew — $12,000

2. 4 Zoomers — $6,500

3. Thunder Predator — $4,500

4. beastcoast — $3,500

5-6. Omega Gaming, Infamous — $2,500

7-8. business associates, Boonz + Goonz — no money

9-10. Pace University, Team Brasil — no money

