Quincy Crew win again in OMEGA League: Americas

Quincy Crew picked up their second win in as many matches, becoming the first team to get to 2-0 in the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division with a 49-minute sweep of Pace on Wednesday.

business associates, playing in their first match of the tournament, also won via two-game sweep Wednesday, dropping Boonz + Goonz to 0-2 in the process.

Ten teams are entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 5. The double-elimination playoffs begin Aug. 28, and the champion will receive $12,000.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will head to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

The fifth-place teams also will be slotted into the quarterfinals of the Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

On Wednesday, Group A had both of the day’s matches, with business associates winning in 39 and 45 minutes. QC then dropped Pace to 0-2 with 20- and 29-minute victories.

QC will be right back at it on Thursday, taking on 4 Zoomers in a battle of Group A unbeatens. In the day’s first match, Infamous will play its first match of the tournament when they take on Omega Gaming (0-1) in Group B action.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division standings

Group A

1. Quincy Crew, 2-0

T2. 4 Zoomers, 1-0

T2. business associates, 1-0

T4. Boonz + Goonz, 0-2

T4. Pace, 0-2

Group B

T1. beastcoast, 1-0

T1. Thunder Predator, 1-0

3. Infamous, 0-0

T4. Omega Gaming, 0-1

T4. Team Brasil, 0-1

—Field Level Media