Thunder Predator, 4 Zoomers earn key wins in OMEGA League: Americas

Thunder Predator and 4 Zoomers won their final-group stage matches Wednesday to clinch berths in the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division upper-bracket playoffs.

Thunder Predator (3-1) swept Team Brasil (0-4) by a 2-0 count with 31- and 51-minute victories to top Group B. The result sent Thunder Predator and beastcoast (3-1) to the upper bracket of the playoffs, with Thunder Predator claiming first place on a map-differential tiebreaker, plus-5 to plus-3. Infamous (3-1) wound up in third place with a plus-1 map differential.

In the battle to decide second place in Group A, 4 Zoomers (3-1) came from behind to post a 2-1 win over business associates (2-2), dropping the first map in 18 minutes before taking the next two in 42 and 31 minutes.

Quincy Crew (4-0) had already wrapped up first place in Group A.

Ten teams were entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

The group stage featured a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will head to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

The fifth-place teams also will be slotted into the quarterfinals of the Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 5. The double-elimination playoffs begin Aug. 28, and the champion will receive $12,000.

The play-in stage on Thursday will feature business associates against Omega Gaming (1-3) as well as Infamous vs. Boonz + Goonz (1-3), with the winners heading to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

The upper-bracket playoffs will start Friday with Quincy Crew vs. beastcoast. Thunder Predator will oppose 4 Zoomers on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Peru’s Alonso “Mnz” Leon led Thunder Predator with a 20-5-20 kill-death-assist ratio. Brazil’s Adriano de Paula “4dr” Machado wound up at 14-9-11 for Team Brasil.

The United States’ Samuel “Sammyboy” Lee Anderson paced 4 Zoomers at 11-6-28. Business associates got a 14-10-28 effort from the United States’ David “Moo” Hull.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division final group standings

Group A

1. Quincy Crew, 4-0

2. 4 Zoomers, 3-1

3. business associates, 2-2

4. Boonz + Goonz, 1-3

5. Pace, 0-4

Group B

1. Thunder Predator, 3-1 (plus-5 map differential)

2. beastcoast, 3-1 (plus-3 map differential)

3. Infamous, 3-1 (plus-1 map differential)

4. Omega Gaming, 1-3

5. Team Brasil, 0-4

