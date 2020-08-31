Thunder Predator advances in OMEGA League: Americas Divine playoffs

Thunder Predator picked up a win in the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division lower bracket on Sunday, and kept their perfect run against Omega Gaming intact.

Thunder Predator’s win, by a 2-1 count, moved the club to 4-0 in 2020 against Omega Gaming.

Thunder Predator advances to the second round of lower bracket play in the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division playoffs. The date of the next round, as well as the opponent, has yet to be determined.

Ten teams were entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

The group stage featured a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group took part in the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

The fifth-place teams also will be slotted into the quarterfinals of the Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Saturday. The double-elimination playoffs began Friday, and the champion will receive $12,000.

On Sunday, Thunder Predator won the opening round in 36 minutes. After Omega Gaming responded with a 45-minute win in round two, Thunder Predator won the final match in decisive fashion in 26:34.

Leonard “Leostyle” Sifuentes powered the winners. Leostyle, a mid player, piled up a 21-5-44 kill-death-assist ratio over the three games.

Oscar “Oscar” Jimenez was the best for Omega Gaming, and sparkled in his off-lane role in the middle match with a 10-0-13 kill-death-assist ratio.

Play continues in the event on Monday when Quincy Crew faces beastcoast in an upper bracket first-round matchup.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division payouts / final standings

4. $3,500

5-6. Omega Gaming, TBD ($2,500)

7-8. business associates, Boonz + Goonz (no money)

9-10. Pace University, Team Brasil (no money)

