Thunder Predator, Quincy Crew win OMEGA League: Americas openers

Thunder Predator and Quincy Crew swept to wins Monday as the action in the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division began.

Thunder Predator got past Omega Gaming 2-0, and Quincy Crew topped Boonz + Goonz 2-0.

Ten teams are entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 5. The double-elimination playoffs begin Aug. 28, and the champion will receive $12,000.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will head to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

The fifth-place teams also will be slotted into the quarterfinals of the Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

One match is scheduled for Tuesday, with 4 Zoomers opposing Pace. Three other teams will debut Wednesday, when business associates face Boonz + Goonz before beastcoast meet Team Brasil. The last team to start its tournament action will be Infamous, who will play Omega Gaming on Thursday.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division standings

Group A

1. Quincy Crew, 1-0

T2. 4 Zoomers, 0-0

T2. business associates, 0-0

T2. Pace, 0-0

5. Boonz + Goonz, 0-1

Group B

1. Thunder Predator, 1-0

T2. beastcoast, 0-0

T2. Infamous, 0-0

T2. Team Brasil, 0-0

5. Omega Gaming, 0-1

—Field Level Media