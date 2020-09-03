Thunder Predator stay alive in OMEGA League: Americas

Thunder Predator avenged a group-play loss to beastcoast with a 2-1 victory Wednesday in an elimination match at the OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division event.

The win moves Thunder Predator into a Friday matchup with 4 Zoomers in the lower-bracket final of the double-elimination playoffs. The victor of that contest will advance to oppose Quincy Crew in the final on Saturday.

In group play on Aug. 21, beastcoast posted a 2-1 win over Thunder Predator.

Ten teams were entered in the $31,500 Americas Divine Division of the Dota 2 event, split into two groups of five.

The group stage featured a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group took part in the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket, with the losers moving into the quarterfinals of the second-tier Americas Ancient Division playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final. The champion will receive $12,000.

On Wednesday, Thunder Predator, playing on green, sandwiched 34- and 38- minute wins around a 46-minute loss to beastcoast.

Peru’s Leonardo “LeoStyle-“ Sifuentes paced Thunder Predator with a combined 46-7-37 kill-death-assist ratio. Bolivia’s Adrián “Wisper” Cespedes Dobles registered a 17-22-34 K-D-A ratio for beastcoast.

OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division payouts

3. $4,500

4. beastcoast — $3,500

5-6. Omega Gaming, Infamous — $2,500

7-8. business associates, Boonz + Goonz — no money

9-10. Pace University, Team Brasil — no money

—Field Level Media