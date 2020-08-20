496 Gaming reach grand final in OMEGA League: Asia

496 Gaming dispatched Neon Esports on Thursday and advanced to the grand final of the $40,000 OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament.

496 Gaming punched their ticket to Saturday’s best-of-five final with a 2-1 victory against Neon Esports. They sandwiched wins in 23 and 35 minutes, respectively, around a 35-minute setback in the second map to win the upper-bracket final contest.

The loss dropped Neon Esports to Saturday’s best-of-three lower-bracket final against Execration.

Execration eliminated EHOME.Immortal with an emphatic sweep Thursday, recording a pair of 27-minute wins. EHOME.Immortal received $3,500 for their fourth-place finish.

OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division prize pool (place, prize money and team):

1st, $14,000 — TBD

2nd, $7,500 — TBD

3rd, $5,000 — TBD

4th, $3,500 — EHOME.Immortal

5th-6th, $2,000 — Aster.Aries, For The Dream

7th-8th, $1,500 - Reality Rift, DeMonster

9th-10th, $1,000 — Adroit Esports, Blaze

11th, $500 — Cignal Ultra

DQ, $0 — LING ER

—Field Level Media