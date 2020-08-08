496 Gaming remain undefeated in OMEGA League: Asia play

496 Gaming kept the pressure on in Group A by reaching 3-0 in the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament on Saturday.

496 (3-0 match record, 6-1 map differential) beat Reality Rift (0-3, 2-6) on the first map in 40 minutes, but Reality Rift responded with a 48-minute win on the second map. 496 followed with a speedy 28-minute victory in the deciding map to seal the match.

In the day’s other match, a Group B contest, DeMonster (2-1, 4-4) blitzed Blaze (0-3, 3-6) in 25 minutes on the opening map. Blaze responded with a 34-minute win on the second map, but dropped the third in 34 minutes.

The single round robin of the $40,000 tournament runs through Aug. 15, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams clinch a spot in the lower bracket, with the fourth- and fifth-place finishers in each group squaring off for a spot in the lower bracket.

The last-place team from each group is eliminated. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.

Round-robin play continues Sunday with Cignal Ultra and Execration playing in a Group A contest and Aster.Aries battling For The Dream for the lead in Group B.

The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Saturday, with match record and map record:

GROUP A

T1. Neon Esports, 3-0 (6-1)

T1. 496 Gaming, 3-0 (6-1)

3. Execration, 1-1 (2-3)

4. Team Adroit, 1-2 (3-5)

5. Cignal Ultra, 0-2 (1-4)

6. Reality Rift, 0-3 (2-6)

GROUP B

1. For The Dream, 2-0 (4-1)

2. Aster.Aries, 2-0 (4-2)

3. DeMonster, 2-1 (4-4)

T4. LING ER, 1-2 (4-5)

T4. EHOME.Immortal, 1-2 (4-5)

6. Blaze, 0-3 (3-6)

—Field Level Media