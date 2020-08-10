496 Gaming stay hot in OMEGA League: Asia tourney

496 Gaming defeated Neon Esports on Monday to move into sole possession of first place in Group A of the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament.
496 Gaming (4-0 match record, 8-2 map record) sandwiched wins in 58 and 38 minutes, respectively, around a 41-minute setback in the second map to Neon Esports (3-1, 7-3).
In another 2-1 match, LING ER (2-2, 6-6) defeated DeMonster (2-2, 5-6) in a Group B tilt after recording wins in 33 and 25 minutes in the first and third maps, respectively. DeMonster won the second map in 34 minutes.
The round robin of the $40,000 tournament runs through Saturday, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams clinch a spot in the lower bracket, with the fourth- and fifth-place finishers in each group squaring off for a spot in the lower bracket.
The last-place team from each group is eliminated. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.
Round-robin play continues Tuesday with Team Adroit facing Execration in a Group A match and EHOME.Immortal facing For The Dream in a Group B contest.
The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Sunday, with match record and map record:
1. 496 Gaming, 4-0 (8-2)
2. Neon Esports, 3-1 (7-3)
3. Execration, 2-1 (4-4)
4. Team Adroit, 1-2 (3-5)
T5. Cignal Ultra, 0-3 (2-6)
T5. Reality Rift, 0-3 (2-6)
1. Aster.Aries, 3-0 (6-3)
2. For The Dream, 2-1 (5-3)
3. LING ER, 2-2 (6-6)
4. DeMonster, 2-2 (5-6)
5. EHOME.Immortal, 1-2 (4-5)
6. Blaze, 0-3 (3-6)
—Field Level Media