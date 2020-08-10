496 Gaming stay hot in OMEGA League: Asia tourney

496 Gaming defeated Neon Esports on Monday to move into sole possession of first place in Group A of the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament.

496 Gaming (4-0 match record, 8-2 map record) sandwiched wins in 58 and 38 minutes, respectively, around a 41-minute setback in the second map to Neon Esports (3-1, 7-3).

In another 2-1 match, LING ER (2-2, 6-6) defeated DeMonster (2-2, 5-6) in a Group B tilt after recording wins in 33 and 25 minutes in the first and third maps, respectively. DeMonster won the second map in 34 minutes.

The round robin of the $40,000 tournament runs through Saturday, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams clinch a spot in the lower bracket, with the fourth- and fifth-place finishers in each group squaring off for a spot in the lower bracket.

The last-place team from each group is eliminated. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.

Round-robin play continues Tuesday with Team Adroit facing Execration in a Group A match and EHOME.Immortal facing For The Dream in a Group B contest.

The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Sunday, with match record and map record:

GROUP A

1. 496 Gaming, 4-0 (8-2)

2. Neon Esports, 3-1 (7-3)

3. Execration, 2-1 (4-4)

4. Team Adroit, 1-2 (3-5)

T5. Cignal Ultra, 0-3 (2-6)

T5. Reality Rift, 0-3 (2-6)

GROUP B

1. Aster.Aries, 3-0 (6-3)

2. For The Dream, 2-1 (5-3)

3. LING ER, 2-2 (6-6)

4. DeMonster, 2-2 (5-6)

5. EHOME.Immortal, 1-2 (4-5)

6. Blaze, 0-3 (3-6)

—Field Level Media