496 Gaming top Execration for OMEGA League: Asia title

496 Gaming staved off a challenge from Execration to win the grand final of the $40,000 OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament on Saturday.
The final began with 496 Gaming taking the first map in 34 minutes and the second in 35 minutes to gain a dominant lead.
Execration, who earned a berth in the tournament through qualifiers, had to win a play-in to make it into the playoffs and then swept all four lower-bracket matches to reach the final. They responded with a 45-minute victory on the third map.
But 496 Gaming came back to win the deciding map in 32 minutes to claim the $14,000 top prize. Execration leaves with $7,500.
OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division prize pool (place, prize money and team):
1st, $14,000 — 496 Gaming
2nd, $7,500 — Execration
3rd, $5,000 — Neon Esports
4th, $3,500 — EHOME.Immortal
5th-6th, $2,000 — Aster.Aries, For The Dream
7th-8th, $1,500 - Reality Rift, DeMonster
9th-10th, $1,000 — Adroit Esports, Blaze
11th, $500 — Cignal Ultra
—Field Level Media