496 Gaming top Execration for OMEGA League: Asia title

496 Gaming staved off a challenge from Execration to win the grand final of the $40,000 OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament on Saturday.

The final began with 496 Gaming taking the first map in 34 minutes and the second in 35 minutes to gain a dominant lead.

Execration, who earned a berth in the tournament through qualifiers, had to win a play-in to make it into the playoffs and then swept all four lower-bracket matches to reach the final. They responded with a 45-minute victory on the third map.

But 496 Gaming came back to win the deciding map in 32 minutes to claim the $14,000 top prize. Execration leaves with $7,500.

OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division prize pool (place, prize money and team):

1st, $14,000 — 496 Gaming

2nd, $7,500 — Execration

3rd, $5,000 — Neon Esports

4th, $3,500 — EHOME.Immortal

5th-6th, $2,000 — Aster.Aries, For The Dream

7th-8th, $1,500 - Reality Rift, DeMonster

9th-10th, $1,000 — Adroit Esports, Blaze

11th, $500 — Cignal Ultra

DQ, $0 — LING ER

—Field Level Media