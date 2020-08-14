Aster.Aries, 496 remain perfect at OMEGA League: Asia tourney

Aster.Aries and 496 Gaming continue to dominate the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament, sweeping their opponents Friday to finish unbeaten in round-robin play.

Aster.Aries (5-0 match record, 8-3 map record) swept third-place DeMonster (3-2, 4-6) in 35 and 41 minutes to lock up first place in Group B, while 496 Gaming (5-0, 10-2) did likewise in Group A by sweeping winless Cignal Ultra (0-5, 2-10) in 42 and 47 minutes.

Round-robin play concludes Saturday, but the top two seeds in each group are already locked up. When the first round of the upper-bracket playoffs begins next week, 496 will face For The Dream (4-1, 7-3) and Aster.Aries will take on Neon Esports (4-1, 9-3).

DeMonster clinched a spot in the lower bracket for finishing third in Group B. Adroit Esports (2-2, 5-6) can secure third place in Group A with a win Saturday against Reality Rift (1-3, 4-6).

Saturday’s final round-robin match pits Blaze (1-3, 3-6) against EHOME.Immortal (1-3, 2-6).

The fourth- and fifth-place finishers in each group will square off for a spot in the lower bracket. The last-place teams — Cignal Ultra in Group A and the disqualified LING ER in Group B — were eliminated.

All matches in the $40,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.

The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Thursday, with match record and map record:

GROUP A

1. 496 Gaming, 5-0 (10-2)

2. Neon Esports, 4-1 (9-3)

3. Team Adroit, 2-2 (5-6)

4. Execration, 2-3 (5-8)

5. Reality Rift, 1-3 (4-6)

6. Cignal Ultra, 0-5 (2-10)

GROUP B

1. Aster.Aries, 5-0 (8-3)

2. For The Dream, 4-1 (7-3)

3. DeMonster, 3-2 (4-6)

4. Blaze, 1-3 (3-6)

5. EHOME.Immortal, 1-3 (2-6)

DQ. LING ER, 0-5 (0-0)

—Field Level Media