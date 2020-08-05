Aster.Aries win again in Omega League: Asia Divine Division

Aster.Aries won again to move to the top of the Group B standings of the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament on Wednesday.

Playing EHOME.Immortal (0-2 match record, 2-4 map record), Aster.Aries won the first map in 54 minutes but dropped the second in 34 minutes to set up a decisive third map. AA (2-0, 4-2) was victorious in 44 minutes.

In the day’s other match, Cignal Ultra (0-2, 1-4) took a first-map win in 39 minutes against Team Adroit but dropped the second in 35 minutes and the third in 32 to give Adroit (1-1, 2-3) a 2-1 win in Group A.

Group-stage play continues Thursday with DeMonster and For The Dream meeting in a Group B clash and 496 Gaming taking on Reality Rift in Group A.

The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Wednesday, with match record and map record:

GROUP A

1. Neon Esports, 2-0 (4-0)

2. 496 Gaming, 1-0 (2-0)

3. Execration, 1-0 (2-1)

4. Team Adroit, 1-1 (2-3)

T5. Cignal Ultra, 0-2 (1-4)

T5. Reality Rift, 0-2 (1-4)

GROUP B

1. Aster.Aries, 2-0 (4-2)

T2. DeMonster, 1-0 (2-1)

T2. For The Dream, 1-0 (2-1)

4. LING ER, 1-1 (3-3)

T5. EHOME.Immortal, 0-2 (2-4)

T5. Blaze, 0-2 (2-4)

—Field Level Media