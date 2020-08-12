Aster.Aries win again in OMEGA League: Asia tourney

Aster.Aries needed three maps to beat winless Blaze and stay atop the Group B standings of the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament on Wednesday.

Aries (4-0 match record, 8-4 map record) had no trouble in the first map, winning in 24 minutes. But Blaze (0-4, 4-8) fought back to win the second map in 33 minutes but couldn’t capitalize on the momentum, falling in a 29-minute third set.

It was the fourth 2-1 loss of the tournament for Blaze and the fourth 2-1 win for Aries. Blaze are in fifth place in Group B.

In the day’s other match, a Group A contest, Cignal (0-4, 2-8) remained winless after a sweep by Reality Rift (1-3, 4-6). Reality won in 41 and 27 minutes.

The round robin of the $40,000 tournament runs through Saturday, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams clinch a spot in the lower bracket, with the fourth- and fifth-place finishers in each group squaring off for a spot in the lower bracket.

The last-place team from each group is eliminated. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.

Round-robin play continues Thursday with Neon Esports meeting Execration in a Group A matchup and LING ER facing For The Dream in Group B.

The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Wednesday, with match record and map record:

GROUP A

1. 496 Gaming, 4-0 (8-2)

2. Neon Esports, 3-1 (7-3)

3. Team Adroit, 2-2 (5-6)

4. Execration, 2-2 (5-6)

5. Reality Rift, 1-3 (4-6)

6. Cignal Ultra, 0-4 (2-8)

GROUP B

1. Aster.Aries, 4-0 (8-4)

2. For The Dream, 3-1 (7-3)

3. LING ER, 2-2 (6-6)

4. DeMonster, 2-2 (5-6)

5. EHOME.Immortal, 1-3 (4-7)

6. Blaze, 0-4 (4-8)

—Field Level Media